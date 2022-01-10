returns to perform in a mannish version

Alessandra Amoroso was chosen as the godmother of the women’s Super Cup final, it was she who opened the match with an exclusive performance to the tune of “Everything happens”, the soundtrack of the event. For the occasion, she did not give up on style, sporting a mannish and feathered look.

Alessandra Amoroso she spent the last days of her vacation in the mountains between snow and super snug teddy coats but now it’s time for her to go back to work. From a professional point of view, she is experiencing a really important moment in her career: after announcing that on July 13 she will hold her 200th concert at San Siro and that in the next few weeks she will be conductor at Suite 102.5 on RTL 102.5, she is back to perform. She was chosen as the godmother of the women’s Super Cup final, it was she who opened the match Juventus FC-AC Milan with the hit Tutto Accade, the official song of the event.

The “godmother” look by Alessandra Amoroso

No miniskirts, leggings and tight-fitting sheath dresses, to perform shortly before the final of the women’s soccer Super Cup Alessandra Amoroso has focused on the mannish fashion trend. Under the advice of trusted stylist Stefania Sciortino, she wore a suit by The Archivia, to be precise the Ares Sand model in antique pink, characterized by a pair of palazzo trousers and a long single-breasted jacket with exuberant feathers dipped on the sleeves. How much? On the official website of the brand the blazer and trousers suit is sold for 280 euros. To top it all off, she chose a matching high-neck top and a pair of total black ankle boots with a wide heel.

The Archivia suit

Alessandra Amoroso follows the trend of feathers

What is the hottest trend of winter 2022? To show off looks decorated with exuberant feathers, so as to make your outfit recognizable and original. The dresses, jackets and feathered skirts are literally depopulating and this is demonstrated by the stars, who for some time now cannot do without furry details. Soleil at GF Vip wore the asymmetrical skirt with feathers, Elisabetta Gregoraci opted for the total white in lace and feathers for New Year’s Eve and even Ariana Grande in Don’t look up couldn’t do without a feathered outfit. In short, to be trendy in the new year just show off clothes or accessories that would hardly be able to go unnoticed. How many will follow Amoroso’s example for the next formal events?