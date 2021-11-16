“Reunification is the mission of the CCP”

What the “historical resolution” is about – The document interprets and rewrites the main facts of China’s history over the past hundred years and strengthens Xi Jinping’s power, paving the way for his third term as party general secretary and president of the country. The “resolution on history” is only the third approved since the founding of the Communist Party in 1921. Before Xi they had only had one approved Mao Zedong, father of the Chinese revolution, e Deng Xiaoping, the leader who opened China to the market economy and transformed it into an economic powerhouse. For both, the passage of their respective “resolutions on history” coincided with the definitive conquest of power over the Party and their elevation to figures of epochal importance.

The content – “We have maintained the initiative and the ability to lead in relations across the Strait” of Formosa, remarked the resolution according to which “the Party has approached relations across the Strait in the light of the changing circumstances of the times, has enriched the theory on national reunification and policies and principles and worked to keep relations in the Strait on the right track. ” In this respect, “Comrade Xi Jinping presented a number of important ideas and proposals about Taiwan related work, thus helping to develop the general policy of the Party to resolve the issue in the new era “.

Since 2016, however, “the Taiwanese authorities (with the rise to power of the president Tsai Ing-wen) intensified separatist activities aimed at independence, which seriously undermined the momentum of the peaceful development of relations. By upholding the One China Principle and the 1992 Consensus, we strongly oppose separatists and foreign interference. We have maintained the initiative and the ability to lead in relations across the Strait, “added the resolution. Not only does it also read that” through hard work and struggles, the Chinese government has resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong And Macau, thus putting an end to a centuries-old history of humiliation “.

Praise and criticism – In conclusion, Xi Jinping expresses a heavy criticism of Mao Zedong, regarding the “errors” attributed to the Great Helmsman, which produced “a large number of criminal activities” on the occasion of the decade of the Cultural Revolution, one of the most controversial periods of the People’s Republic. While defining Mao’s thinking and the application of Marxism-Leninism to Chinese reality as “correct”, “unfortunately the correct line formed by the VIII Party Congress” held in 1956 “could not be fully respected”, causing “errors” . While in Deng Xiaoping, Xi recognized “the path to build and implement socialist modernization successfully creating socialism with Chinese characteristics “.