Reunion Harry Potter, a photo of Emma Roberts used for Emma Watson!

It was the fans who uncovered a glaring mistake in, the Harry Potter reunion available yesterday on Sky and streaming on NOW in Italy (in the USA it was released on HBO Max).

Filmed last year, the nearly two-hour special is a true retrospective of the entire saga, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which just turned 20. Between interviews, moments behind the scenes and scenes shot at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London with the cast, it also tells of the involvement of those who at the time were very young actors. Among them was Emma Watson, who in one passage tells how as a child she was obsessed with Harry Potter novels. In the images we see a little girl with Minnie ears sitting at a table with some snacks. This is not Emma Watson, however, but Emma Roberts, as noted by a very sharp Twitter user called, just happened, mania.

The “offending” photo was posted by the actress on her Instagram channel ten years ago:

How is it possible that a photo of Emma Roberts has been mistaken for one of Emma Watson? It must have been simply a mistake made during the search for the material to make the special, and probably in the next few days it will be corrected (the advantage of launching a title on a streaming platform).

