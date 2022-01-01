Reunion Harry Potter, here’s who could have been there instead of the actors we know

Not just Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint or Emma Watson. There are several characters in the saga of the most loved wizard in the world who could have had another face because they were played by other artists

Harry Potter arrives today on Sky Cinema and streaming on NOW Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the reunion of the cast of the films dedicated to the most famous wizard in the world created by JK Rowling. A special that brings some of the protagonists back to the most evocative places, from King’s Cross station with its platform 9 and 3/4 to the shops of Diagon Alley, up to the festively decorated Hogwarts common room. Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) will reunite, among others, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). But have you ever wondered what effect the protagonists of the school of magic would have had played by other actors? Here are the artists who have been one step away from entering the Harry Potter universe.

Harry Potter deepening



Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Tournament PHOTO Only at the last moment did Daniel Radcliffe win the role of Voldemort’s rival wizard. At the beginning of the casting, for example, there was talk of Joe Prospero as a favorite to play the protagonist. In the running for favorites, Chris Columbus had considered Liam Aiken, while Steven Spielberg had “recommended” Haley Joel Osment. But author JK Rowling had set a stake: the cast should have been exclusively British.

Hermione Granger deepening



The reunion of the cast of Harry Potter: the trailer and the poster The character of the best friend of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley (of the latter also becomes his girlfriend and then wife) is inextricably linked to the actress Emma Watson, but the role could have gone to Anna Popplewell, rejected by the stage manager because she was not judged so much. nice.

Albus silente deepening



Rupert Grint in the cast of Cabine of Curiosities, Del Toro’s TV series The headmaster of Hogwarts was naturally a highly coveted role. Many actors showed up to audition and get the part, which was then entrusted to the extraordinary Richard Harris. After his death, however, the role was proposed to other actors: first to Sir Ian McKellen, who turned it down. The role therefore went to Sir Michael Gambon. Initially, Sean Connery and John Hurt (who plays the wand seller Ollivander in the saga) were also considered eligible interpreters of Dumbledore. And there was also talk of the captain of the Star Trek Enterprise Patrick Stewart.

Hagrid see also



The reunion of the cast of Harry Potter after 20 years: the first photo The Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane has lent his face to the half-giant gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Places at Hogwarts, a beloved character in the saga. He would have liked so much to play the role of Hagrid the great Robin Williams, but not being British he was discarded by director Chris Columbus. A possible Hagrid was also Alfred Molina, British but naturalized American.

Severus Snape deepening



20 years ago the first film in the Harry Potter saga. PHOTO Alan Rickman is the Severus Snape we know. But for this role also Tim Roth competed, the first to whom was offered the part, Tim Pigott-Smith, one of the protagonists of the film V for Vendetta and Jonathan Pryce, known for being Governor Weatherby Swann on the Disney series Pirates of the Caribbean.

Tom Riddle deepening



10 years ago the last Harry Potter film: the differences with the book Lord Voldemort, whose real name is Tom Orvoloson Riddle, was a highly coveted character. Several actors have lent their faces to the Dark Lord: Richard Bremmer in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Christian Coulson in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin in Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince, Frank Dillane, who played a devious version of teenage Riddle in the memories of Professor Slughorn, and Ralph Fiennes, who has devoted himself to the part in four films in the saga, since his official return in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire up to the final chapters of Deathly Hallows. To play He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named as a young man, they auditioned Eddie Redmayne and Jamie Campbell Bower among others.

Quirinius Raptor read also



London honors Harry Potter with a statue in Leicester Square Ian Hart is the interpreter of Quirinius Raptor, a shy Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in the first film who went out of his way to try to keep Lord Voldemort alive. The role however could have gone to David Thewlis, which he then interprets instead Remus Lupine. Also Hugh Laurie participated in the castings. Gilderoy Lockhart Another Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, the vain Gilderoy Lockhart, could also have had another interpreter. In the role then entrusted to Kenneth Branagh, Hugh Grant was also imagined, but he refused due to previous engagements. Sybil Cooman Today we know the character of Sibilla Cooman, eccentric professor of Divination, through the interpretation of the extraordinary Emma Thompson, but Tilda Swinton had also been nominated for the role, who refused.

Cedric Diggory see also



Helen McCrory, actress of Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, has died The brave Cedric Diggory was blown to Henry Cavill, who became famous for the role of Superman, by Robert Pattinson. Rita Skeeter Rita Skeeter is the Triwizard Tournament reporter for the Daily Prophet. Extraordinarily meddlesome, she causes trouble for Hagrid by revealing his being a half-giant and writes articles on Harry Potter portraying the wizard as a tragic hero. Rosamunde Pike was initially chosen to play this character, who did not accept the role due to the few scenes that included her. The character then passed to Miranda Richardson. Bellatrix Lestrange Helen McCrory had already been entrusted with the character of the thoroughbred witch and Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange, but the sweet expectation forced her to leave her character Helena Bonham Carter. She later returned to the role of Narcissa Malfoy.

Gray Lady read also



Harry Potter, the LEGO set arrives to celebrate its 20 years Director David Yates wanted Kate Winslet to play the role of Gray Lady in the second part of the Deathly Hallows. However, the actress never received the offer because her agent refused without even involving her. And so the role of the Ravenclaw ghost went to Kelly McDonald. Lily Evans Lily Evans Potter is Harry Potter’s mother and James Potter’s wife, killed by Lord Voldemort along with her husband. The director Chris Columbus proposed the role of Lily to the same author of the saga JK Rowling, but she declined the invitation. The role therefore went to Geraldine Somerville. Uncle Vernon Playing Harry Potter’s hateful Muggle uncle was Richard Griffits. But Timothy Spall, who later played the servant, was also a possible candidate of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Peter Minus.