reunion in Rome for Vivienne and Knox’s birthday

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reunited with family under the sky of Rome. No flashback, though: all together for the twins’ birthday.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they reunited with the family under the sky of Rome. No flashback, however. The former couple remains so, but for the birthday of Knox and Vivienne, who turn 14, they reunited on this trip-vacation. As is known, Angelina Jolie and the children were at the concert of Måneskin, then Brad Pitt joined them. Unfortunately there are still no photos available on this ‘reunion’, but there are photos on the social networks of the actor’s arrival at the airport, in Fiumicino.

Angelina Jolie’s reaction

According to gossip magazine Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie had a very tight schedule. A busy schedule, especially at work and the fact that Brad Pitt flew to Rome to spend time together, would have been a very appreciated gesture by Angelina Jolie who “He always goes out of his way to make sure the children spend time with their father” the source says “but in this situation he was in trouble”. The actress in Rome is in fact engaged in the filming of “Senza Sangue”, the film based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco.

Angelina Jolie super guest at the Maneskin concert

Among the 70 thousand people who secured a ticket to the Maneskin concert, many VIP guests: Angelina Jolie obviously did not go unnoticed. The actress was a guest of the Maneskin concert with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, super fan of the group that is much loved in the United States, cleared of the first places in the standings and participation in absolutely successful television programs such as the Jimmy Fallon Show and that of Ellen DeGeneres. Among the videos that went viral, in the super cordoned and inaccessible VIP area, those that concerned Angelina Jolie and Shiloh who sang, wildly, “I wanna be your slave” and then “Come back home”.