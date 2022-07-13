reunion with Angelina Jolie? The gossip goes crazy

In the last few days, we have seen Angelina Jolie and her daughter Siloh in Rome, for the Maneskin concert. Now it seems that dad Brad Pitt has just arrived in the capital, reunion in sight?

Last weekend the Romans went crazy looking for Angelina Jolie, the world star who was spotted at the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus, together with the daughter Siloh.

Now, Brad Pitt was paparazzi just this morning at Leonardo Da Vinci airport, arrived in the city. Did he travel here to see his ex-wife Angelina again? Here’s what the rumors say.

Is Brad Pitt in Rome, ready to spend time with his kids and ex-wife?

Several online tabloids have posted the photos of Brad Pitt, international Hollywood star, arrived in Rome this morning at the airport.

Brad wore a red mask and a guitar over his shoulder, just like a simple tourist arrived in the Eternal City.

The Babylon star appears to be enjoying some free time in the Eternal City, but many know that too ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her children are in Romespotted this weekend at the concert at the Circus Maximus of the Maneskin.

Angelina Jolie, who has been in the Eternal City for several weeks, is directing his new film Without Bloodwho is also writing and producing, with Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

Apparently, Brad would arrive in Rome to visit his childrenwho traveled to Italy with mom Jolie, but fans are now wondering if after all the storm between them there will also be a rapprochement between the two.

Of course, their relationships must necessarily remain civil, given the children they share. For the uninitiated, in fact, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents of six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

We will see the sources of gossip what they will discover in these days, at the moment the Brangelina fans are exulting knowing that the two are under the same sky.

Brad and Angelina, a love that made us dream

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for years they have been defined as the most beautiful couple in Hollywood, famous and in love, who have built a wonderful family.

The couple met on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smith, in 2004. It was said that the understanding between the two during the making was palpable, so it all started.

At the time, Brad was married to Jennifer Anistonso his affinity with Jolie caused no little scandal.

In 2005, Brad and Jen separate and soon Angelina Jolie makes her official entry into the actor’s life. In 2006, the two announced her first pregnancy and, also that year, Brad became the adoptive father of Maddox and Angelina’s second adopted daughter, Zahara.

In the spring of the following year, Angelina adopted three-year-old Pax Thien from an orphanage in Vietnam and Brad adopted Pax in the United States about a year later.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, Angelina confirmed that she was expecting twins, and Knox Léon and daughter Vivienne Marcheline were born in July of that year.

Over the years they became the most envied couple in Hollywood, until, in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce and a stormy relationship began between them.

What time will this trip to Rome make them reconcile? We’ll see.

