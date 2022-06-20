Reuniting Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson after ‘Twilight’? David Cronenberg has an idea

At 79 years old, David Cronenberg it’s not stopping. As if his return to meaty sci-fi wasn’t enough in Crimes of the Future, the canadian plans a new horror movie, Shrouds. And, in addition, he has another project on his hands that gives us chills.

What is it about? Well, to bring together in the same film Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart, 10 years after The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part II.

“It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen,” the director told World of Reel. Let us remember that Cronenberg has already worked with both interpreters: Pattinson submitted to his handling in Cosmopolis Y Maps to the Stars, while Stewart appears in Crimes of the Future.

In Cronenberg’s opinion, both ‘R-Patz’ and ‘K-Stew’ have had exemplary careers, “making auteur films and pulling them off successfully.” And besides, he says, he has a great time working with them. So the conclusion is inevitable: “I have an idea for a movie that would be great to have both of you.”

Now, the filmmaker anticipates that this project will not be his next film (it will be Shrouds). And also that the idea of ​​yore can be “problematic” not only because of its very likely perversity (in the case of him, we take it for granted) but also because of how fans who miss the couple would take it as Beautiful Y Edward.

“[La película] could be problematic, because fans will expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them,” says Cronenberg. He continues, “I have a feeling it would be problematic, so for now, It’s purely theoretical.”

The idea of ​​seeing Pattinson, Stewart and Cronenberg focused on shredding the ‘twilight’ myth with an on-screen reunion might be the biggest demolition of a movie cliché since Luchino Visconti featured Romy Schneider to resume the role of sissy in its Ludwig. So let’s hope the director can get his idea off the ground.