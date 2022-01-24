Reuters drops the bomb: Vodafone and Iliad together in Italy?

Reuters lights up the weekend with news you just don’t expect: Vodafone and Iliad could merge their activities in Italy

Before TIM and now Vodafone. The “ballet” of operators approached in some way to Iliad it becomes more and more pressing, with still uncertain effects (since it is a question of indiscretions, in both cases) but with inevitable comments mixed with amazement and interest. But let’s start from the beginning in order to better contextualize the speech.

Yesterday, Saturday 22 January, an incredible news broke out: Vodafone and Iliad are in talks to combine their respective activities in Italy. This time it is not a question of a mere indirect absorption like the one feared weeks ago in the case of TIM, but of a real contractual agreement (obviously still on the point of being ratified, provided that the speech will be confirmed) being examined by the two telephone companies and with effects destined to have repercussions in the our territory.

To drop the “bomb” is the authoritative Reuters, who explicitly cites some sources that are somewhat familiar with the subject. News destined to disrupt the geography of telephone operators in Italy, but which is surprising if we take into account the philosophy and the different modus operandi of the two brands. Yet, according to the source, Vodafone and Iliad are studying ways to mutually link their activities in Italy.

Vodafone and Iliad merger in Italy: WindTre model?

Wanting to get to the heart of the matter, what could happen (always using the conditional, we emphasize it at least until confirmation or denial of the ritual arrives) is a fusion of the respective activities, a bit like what happened with Wind and 3 Italia, merged for some years into a single operator, precisely the current one WindTre. This because Iliad and Vodafone they are not two Italian companies, and therefore there could be in the background the creation of a single operator that will absorb the two activities under a single banner.

We repeat, the news has yet to be confirmed, and it is not even surrounded by the trappings of certainty: the sources have in fact explained that the agreement is still far from being defined. We could therefore talk about a close dialogue between the two brands, at least for the moment. According to sources in possession of Reuters, Iliad would be preparing strategic plans in Italy with the Lazard investment bank and the outcome of these plans could determine the fulfillment of this fusion.

However, Reuters imagined the possible effects of merger between Iliad and Vodafone in Italy: in the background a single flag would be created capable of conquering the 36% of the Italian mobile market and generate combined revenues of nearly € 6 billion. Asked by the source, the two companies preferred to gloss over the subject, but who knows if a press release will not arrive in these hours to highlight the position of the two brands.