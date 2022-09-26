‘Revancha ya’, the new queen of the teen genre with Generation Z in Hitchcock’s ‘Strangers on a train’

The teenagers of the nineties and the two thousand were able to conquer the public with the genre teen pic and now, the young people of Generation Z are in charge of updating it. This can be seen in movies like revenge nowa black comedy that since it premiered a week ago, is already among the most watched and is a hit on Netflix.

Written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson beside Celeste Ballard (creators of Sweet/Vicious), the production introduces us to Drea Torres (Camila Mendes), one of the most popular girls in high school. Her life is what any teenage girl could dream of, but everything suddenly changes when her boyfriend (Austin Abrams) leaks a sex tape of her to all the students.

One day he meets Eleanor (Maya Hawke), a new marginalized student who has coincided in the same study center with Carissa (Ava Capri), a girl who made her life impossible and who spread an ugly rumor about her. Both decide to join in secret and plan their revenge.

If you blink you miss the gender references teen pic





revenge now it is a film full of nods to the most classic teen comedies and wherever you look, you will find references to clueless, Bad Girls, 10 reasons to hate you either Someone like Youamong many other titles.

The horoscope lovers club, the theater freaks and the pastel uniform allude to these classics and even the headmistress of Rosehill High School is played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, an icon of the 90s.

This makes Kaytin Robinson’s feature film a perfect tributewhere Drea becomes Regina George’s ideal successor in Bad Girls (Rachel McAdams), or Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) in clueless.

It’s hard not to sink into that sea of ​​nostalgia, but revenge now play with your own cardsusing this language so familiar and updating it to address Generation Z. In this way, we enter a “safe place” where Meredith Brooks, Hole and Fatboy Slim play in the background, but where there is also time to listen to the current touch of songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish or Hayley Kiyoko.

a tribute to strangers on a train

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in ‘Revenge Now’.

Revenge is a universal theme that has been dealt with in many stories, but the union that is created between Drea and Eleanor reminds us especially of strangers on a train (1951)the film directed by Alfred Hitchcock based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith.

In it, a A tennis champion is approached by a young man who knows about his life and miracles through the press and who, unexpectedly, proposes a double murder, but exchanging the victims in order to mutually guarantee impunity.

In revenge now, the protagonists carry out a similar procedure, but the reasonable resemblance is limited to revenge as a concept. In fact, revenge now bill a different story of its own, which is accentuated by the very special chemistry that arises between Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

Together with the naturalness that the rest of the cast brings, the two actresses take over the screen and are the reason why we will want to know how they carry out their evil plan and stay until the surprising end.

The creators of Sweet/Vicious reap a new success

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson had previously worked with Celeste Ballard to create Sweet/Vicious (2016), an MTV college sitcom and series that despite positive reviews, it was unfairly cancelled. after airing its first season.

Six years later, Kaytin Robinson and Ballard are back together to write and direct this film, which during its days in the catalogue, is still among the most popular Netflix titles and could be considered as one more success for female creators -in the absence of seeing their audience figures when they are published at the end of the week in the Top 10-.

