Reveal 2 deleted scenes from ‘The Adam Project’ just a few weeks after its premiere on Netflix

United States.- Almost three weeks have passed since the debut of The Adam Project, and now Netflix has revealed two deleted sceness of the latest action comedy-drama from Shawn Levy. +

Related news

The video comes after it was recently reported that The Adam Project is now one of the streamer’s top 10 premieres of all time, making it the third film from Ryan Reynolds to join the list.

The first scene provides us with an extended look at the father-son bond between Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. As for the second scene, it presents an emotional moment between Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell, with Garner’s Ellie telling young Adam how she really feels about her current situation.

Check out the deleted scenes from The Adam Project below:

The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), adapted from a screenplay written by JNathan Tropper and David Ellison. It follows the story of “a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

Joining Reynolds’ latest Netflix movie are the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Avengers: Endgame) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) together with jEnnifer Garner (13 Going 30, Aliases), Catherine KeenerBeing John Malkovich) and the newcomer Walker Scobell.

Reynolds and Levy are producing the action-adventure film through their respective production banners. Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainment junt with DDavid Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger andare producing for Skydance.