Reveal date, time and “luxury” venue of the playoff between Costa Rica-New Zealand

The Costa Rican team learned the date, time and stadium in which it will play the expected playoff against New Zealand, where they will define their place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The decisive match for the Qatar World Cup between Costa Rica and New Zealand will be played on June 14 at 12 noon, Costa Rica time (same time as El Salvador). This was confirmed by FIFA, organizer of the repechage, in an official note sent to the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (Fedefútbol),” the Federation reported.

The match will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Qatar, which will also be used in the World Cup. The national team plans to start working with local players from May 16 and little by little the rest of the legionnaires who are summoned by coach Luis Fernando Suárez will be incorporated.

“The Tico representative plans to travel to Qatar on June 6 via Miami, to arrive on June 7 with enough time for acclimatization,” added Fedefútbol.

Costa Rica will have an extremely tight schedule at the beginning of June, since prior to the playoffs it will have to play the first two games of the Concacaf Nations League. The first of these clashes will be against Panama (June 2) and the second at home against Martinique (June 5, at the National Stadium).

This situation forces the coaching staff to plan what they will do in great detail, since the rhythm of the competition is important and the local soccer players will not have competition since May 15, just one month before the playoffs. However, there is also a high risk if it is used in the League of Nations to the base that will be measured against the New Zealanders.

Those led by Luis Fernando Suárez finished fourth in the Concacaf octagonal after a brilliant second round, with 19 of 21 possible points (six wins and one draw). Of course, the most important step is still missing to advance to the World Cup and everything will be defined in a single match in Doha.

For this commitment, there will be the presence of the public in the stands and Fedefútbol reported that “it will receive details on ticket sales during the month of May and will inform the fans in due course.”

To take the long-awaited step to the World Cup, the National Team would be located in group E and would face Spain, Germany and Japan, the so-called group of death.

luxury stadium

The Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Qatar is one of the architectural gems that will be showcased at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This redoubt is located in the city of Rayán, in the center-east of Qatar and is considered the third most populous in the country.

This stage has a capacity for 40,000 spectators and is practically new, since it was completely demolished in 2015 and a new and technological structure was built on its foundations that, in addition to the repechage, will host six matches of the group stage (including one of the National Team). if Costa Rica qualifies) and one of the round of 16.

The venue was reopened in December 2020 and among its particularities is the one that has cooling technology, through internal air conditioning to maintain a suitable temperature for soccer practice, even more so in June, one of the hottest times in area.

Like other World Cup venues, once the competition is over, the capacity of the stadium will be halved and the structures and seats that are discarded will be donated to developing countries.