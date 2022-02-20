Reveal details of the last moments of an Uber driver, before being killed by a client | Univision News Events

Christina Spicuzza, a 38-year-old Uber driver and mother of fourpleaded for his life to a customer who pulled a gun on him.
“I beg you. I have four children,” the woman told her, but the suspect, a 22-year-old man, ended up shooting her in the head.
Police in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania revealed this week new details of Spicuzza’s crime, obtained thanks to the vehicle’s camera.
The murder of the Uber driver in Pennsylvania
The crime occurred on February 10, after the woman picked up a client in Allegheny County. That day Spicuzza did not come home and her family reported her missing the next day.
On Saturday, February 12, at 12:06 noon, Monroeville Police officers responding to a body find call discovered his body with a head wound in a wooded area, face down and still wearing his protective mask for covid-19.
Hours later that day, Pitcairn police located Spicuzza’s vehicle, where evidence was collected that pointed to Calvin Crew, a 22-year-old Penn Hills man, as the prime suspect.
Crew is currently under arrest, charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.
The new details of the crime
The man had asked his girlfriend, Tanaya Mullen, to order an Uber for him. He got into the vehicle at 9:14 pm.
Little less than 20 minutes later, in the camera images it was possible to see how “he takes out a firearm from his right side and leans towards Spicuzza”, according to what is read in the criminal complaint against him, consulted by the newspaper The Independent.
The man placed his left hand on the driver’s left shoulder and ordered her to continue driving, then, with his right hand, pointed the gun at the back of her head.
According to the legal document, the woman raised her right hand and touched the gun. “You have to be kidding me,” she told him. But the man assured him that it was indeed a weapon.
“Come on, I have a family,” she said, to which he replied, “I have a family too, now he drives.”
On several occasions the man ordered him to complete the journey and pulled his hair, shaking his head.
“I beg you, I have four children,” she asked him.
The man kept aiming at the back of his head. At 9:34 pm he reached out with his other hand and took the driver’s phone.
“Do what I say and everything will be fine,” he ordered, before also taking the car camera. According to the complaint, after what is presumed to have been the time of the woman’s death, she accessed the money transfer applications on her phone.
Crew’s girlfriend later told police that the man had asked to borrow his gun, a 9mm. When they searched his house, together with the police, the weapon was not there.
Although the causes that could originate the crime are not clear, the police believe it to be a robbery.