Reveal details of the renewal of Andrés Lillini; How much salary does the DT earn?

The UNAM Cougars They are already working on the contract renewal of their technical director, the Argentine Andres Lilliniwho has done an outstanding job with the auriazul team, taking them to a MX League Final a year ago and now putting them in the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

With few tools, the Argentine has managed to present a competitive team in Liga MX in three of four directed tournaments, competing to qualify for the Fiesta Grande and reaching the League.

Also read: Club América: Suzy Cortez invites you to sin with a hot photo as God brought her into the world

Now, in Clausura 2022, her fourth tournament, Lillini is close to securing her third Liguilla, so the auriazul board is already working on renewing her contract and according to journalist César Luis Merlo, this would be for two more years.

��The renewal of Andrés Lillini with Pumas will be defined in the coming weeks, when his agent travels to Mexico.

*️⃣The offer to extend the contract that expires in December 2022 and extend it until 2024 is on the table.

*️⃣Both he and the club want to continue. Will it be him? – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo)

April 17, 2022





Lillini’s contract ends in December 2022 and Pumas wants to tie him up until 2024, so the Argentine will study the proposal, remembering that he is currently one of the coaches with the lowest salary in Liga MX.

At the moment, everything indicates that the Argentine wants to continue on the Pumas bench and the Universitarios also want the coach to continue, although they have not revealed details of the economic proposal.

Unofficially, it is ensured that Lillini is among the technicians who earn the least in the MX league, receiving a salary of 6 million pesos per season, less than 500 thousand dollars.

Lillini is far from the 3.9 million that Javier Aguirre received with Rayados at the beginning of Clausura 2022 or the 2 million of Santiago Solari with Club América, the two highest-paid technicians in Mexican Soccer until before they were fired.

Also read: Liga MX: What does each team need to qualify for the Liguilla or Repechage in Clausura 2022