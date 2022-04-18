Sports

Reveal details of the renewal of Andrés Lillini; How much salary does the DT earn?

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The UNAM Cougars They are already working on the contract renewal of their technical director, the Argentine Andres Lilliniwho has done an outstanding job with the auriazul team, taking them to a MX League Final a year ago and now putting them in the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

With few tools, the Argentine has managed to present a competitive team in Liga MX in three of four directed tournaments, competing to qualify for the Fiesta Grande and reaching the League.

Also read: Club América: Suzy Cortez invites you to sin with a hot photo as God brought her into the world

Now, in Clausura 2022, her fourth tournament, Lillini is close to securing her third Liguilla, so the auriazul board is already working on renewing her contract and according to journalist César Luis Merlo, this would be for two more years.



Lillini’s contract ends in December 2022 and Pumas wants to tie him up until 2024, so the Argentine will study the proposal, remembering that he is currently one of the coaches with the lowest salary in Liga MX.

At the moment, everything indicates that the Argentine wants to continue on the Pumas bench and the Universitarios also want the coach to continue, although they have not revealed details of the economic proposal.

Unofficially, it is ensured that Lillini is among the technicians who earn the least in the MX league, receiving a salary of 6 million pesos per season, less than 500 thousand dollars.

Lillini is far from the 3.9 million that Javier Aguirre received with Rayados at the beginning of Clausura 2022 or the 2 million of Santiago Solari with Club América, the two highest-paid technicians in Mexican Soccer until before they were fired.

Also read: Liga MX: What does each team need to qualify for the Liguilla or Repechage in Clausura 2022

Follow us on

Graphic designer, graphic designer, infographics designer for the newspaper El Debate for ten years. The taste for information and statistics in sports led me to the Soy Futbol team in 2019 as an editor, taking on the role of Content Editor after six months.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jorge Salomón clarifies that it will be difficult this week to appoint the new coach of Honduras

10 mins ago

The modifications that Fernando Ortiz prepares in the line-up of Club América against León

22 mins ago

Darvish regains form and dominates Braves

34 mins ago

Yerry Mina recovered from his injury, after 71 days he would play again. Who would be the rival? | premier league

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button