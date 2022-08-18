Reveal details of the second wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck that will last three days

According to a publication of the chain Univision, the couple has not yet revealed the quality of guests, but yes, there will be many more than those of the first party.

The artist JLo and the actor Ben Affleck recently announced that they will celebrate another wedding party next weekend, with the difference that it will last three days.

Regarding the place of the mega-celebration, the couple revealed that it will be in Georgia, a special place for the American actor.

It will be in the same town where they were going to get married 20 years ago, but this was canceled days before.

“Now, with the certainty that they will get married, they want to resume part of the plans they had at that time”, slogan Univision.

The party will be held at one of the actor’s mansions on Hampton Island, where they will receive all the guests for three days.

According to the publication, the program will be like this: on Friday there will be a dinner as a reception for the guests, Saturday will be the wedding ceremony and finally on Sunday the friends will be fired with a picnic and a barbecue.

“The dress thatwould JLo wear to the wedding would be a Ralph Lauren haute couture, although this is one of the best kept secrets for the event”, says the publication.

“The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 following JLo’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, and the separation of the Oscar winner with the Cuban Ana de Armas”, consigns, meanwhile, a note of Infobae.

Affleck was the target of memes after some images were revealed in which he is shown who fell asleep during the honeymoon with JLo.