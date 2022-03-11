Reveal first images of Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- The film that will narrate Napoleon’s rise to power through his complex relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais has revealed the first images of what will your protagonist look like, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The script is in charge of David Scarpa and has the direction of Ridley Scott.

The film has started shooting and promises to be an ambitious biopic about the figure of one of the most emblematic statesmen in history. In the leaked images circulating on Twitter, Phoenix can be seen characterized as his character on a set that has turned Greenwich (east London) into the Paris of the 19th century. The gigantic production will premiere on the Apple TV + platform.

The winner of the Oscar for best actor for his work as Joker appears dressed in the characteristic military suit of the conqueror who proclaimed himself Emperor of the French. The tape will be centered on the rise of napoleon which will be seen through his romantic relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The movie it won’t hit theaters commercials, as it will be exclusive content on Apple’s streaming platform. This has surprised some of the users of social networks, given that it is an ambitious production, which is often taken to theaters in search of generating more profits.

However, the film has gone through some conflicts with its production company, since at first the project was titled Kitbag and it was going to be Scott’s next big bet with 20th Century Studios after making The last duel. Despite this, the production passed into the hands of Apple Studioswho will leave the tape for his streaming catalog.

In addition to Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, who replaced Jodie Comer after she left the project due to scheduling problems, she will also be part of the cast. French actor Tahar Rahim playing Paul Barras, French revolutionary and main political leader of the Directory between 1795 and 1799, who also helped Napoleon and Josephine marry.