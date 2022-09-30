Reveal images of the arrest of Flor Abigail Hay Urrutia in Mexico

They investigate possible femicide after arrest in Oaxaca 1:19

(CNN Spanish) — Images emerge of the arrest of Flor Abigail Hay Urrutia, whose death is under investigation by Mexican authorities after being found dead shortly after her arrest.

Her family affirms that the person seen in that video is her and that they recognize the place as the Salinas Cruz Police Headquarters because they were there.

In the video obtained by Margarita Hay Urrutia, sister of the deceased, and to which CNN had access, two female police officers can be seen entering the Salina Cruz Comandancia with her, Oaxaca.

One of them releases Abigail, and she falls to the ground, while the other closes the door. Then Abigail sits up abruptly. However, the police seem to hold her head and arms against the wall. The video does not include audio, but the police are seen talking to Abigail as she is apparently subdued. At that moment, two other police officers come out of one of the Comandancia offices, apparently observing the events.

Flor Abigail Hay Urrutia, 30, was found dead on August 19 in a cell of the Salina Cruz Municipal Police Headquarters, hours after being detained by local police officers for an alleged relationship conflict in public road.

Authorities reported through a statement that Abigail’s death was due to suicide. However, the relatives ask to clarify the causes of death and maintain that Abigail died at the hands of elements of the Salina Cruz police. So far the security corporation has not commented on the accusations. CNN has sought a comment from that body without a response so far.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation into the causes that could have caused Abigail’s death.

Abigail Hay Urrutia’s sister made this video public a few days ago through her social networks. CNN reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for comment on the leaking of the images, with no response at the time.

The relatives of Abigail Hay Urrutia consider that this video is one more element that questions the official report of her death, and they demand to clarify the fact and obtain justice.