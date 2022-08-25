Reveal NAMES of famous friends of Amber Heard who turned their backs on her and REFUSE to help her

Despite being one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Amber Heard fails to get back into the film industry, largely after losing the trial against Johnny Depp this year, but now there are versions that several famous reject to the actress and they refuse to help her, she knows the list of Names of assumptions friends what they gave the back Amber in the worst moment of her career.

Although it is true that Amber Heard It was badly stopped after the trial with Johnny Depp, because it was exhibited as a person with the habit of lying and was even unfaithful to the actor, so now the American magazine ‘Star Magazine’ accuses several celebrities of turning their backs on the blonde texan

Related news

But this would not be the worst news for Amber Heardafter losing the trial with Johnny Depp, she was fined several million dollars, a situation that had bankrupted her and showed her the black side of the industry in Hollywood, because now everyone reject and nobody wants help her.

According to the same medium, Amber Heard searched for his former friends to be able to return to a great film production but you are far from help her they distanced themselves from the actress because they believe that it is bad for their public image that they are related despite the fact that the famous could change the public’s perspective.

When it seemed like things couldn’t get any more uphill for Amber Heardthe same medium indicates that the actress would be about to accept a proposal to make adult films that guarantees her 10 million dollars from the company Zen Models, who are interested in the actress and would be the only film industry where I don’t they gave the back.

These are the celebrities who turned their backs on Amber Heard

Between the Names of the famous what they gave the back a Amber Heard The presence of some people who were very close to the actress is surprising and even a romance between the two friends was rumored during the trial with Johnny Depp, this would be one of the reasons why now they refuse to help her.

According to a close friend of Amber Heardthe famous Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie would be the famous that they refuse to help herbecause the actress’s situation was complicated, so now she is looking for a place to stay, but none of her exes friends comes to his aid and even worse, they gave the back.

For many nights out Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie were companions and friends of Amber Heardbut now that her life has become quite complicated, it seems that the friendship has vanished and they do not want anything that relates them to Johnny Depp’s ex.

The case that attracts the most attention is that of the British model Cara Delevingne, with whom an affair was even rumored and was exhibited in court when, on a visit to the house of Amber Heardboth merged in a passionate kiss, but it seems that now they are only memories and so is she denies to Amber.