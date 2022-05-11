reveal spoken portrait of a suspect

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci killed in Colombia 2:23

(CNN Spanish) –– The murder of Marcelo Pecci, Paraguay’s anti-corruption prosecutor, while on a honeymoon on a Colombian beach, has sparked international outrage. The authorities join efforts to clarify the crime and find those responsible.

On the morning of this Wednesday, the general director of the Colombian National Police, Jorge Luis Vargas, published the spoken portrait of a man whom local authorities identify as one of the alleged perpetrators of the homicide.

Through a tweet, Vargas asked the public for their collaboration to identify the suspect, in addition to promising “absolute confidentiality” to those who contact the Police with information. He was also offered a reward of approximately US$500,000 (about 2,000 million Colombian pesos).

Later, in an interview with Radio Monumental, Vargas pointed out that “an international team has been formed to clarify the murder.” “We have carried out activities with Migration Colombia, I also made several calls with the DEA and with other federal agencies of the United States,” he explained.

For his part, Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas, commander of the Paraguayan National Police, said in a radio interview that local authorities presume that those allegedly responsible for the crime began to follow him in Paraguay. “We think that the follow-up could start here. It is thought, it is presumed, that the causes that he was carrying out, some already with important convictions, some foreigners who have important convictions in the country, may be the causes of this situation, “he said. Fleites.

In an interview with Cáritas UC radio, Fleitas confirmed that a team of police officers and prosecutors are already in Colombia to collaborate with the investigations.

The crime of Marcelo Pecci

Pecci was on Barú Island, near Cartagena, along with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, when two subjects got off a jet ski and shot him, Paraguayan Interior Minister Federico González told CNN on Tuesday. .

González confirmed to CNN that Pecci’s wife was a witness to the event but that she is in good condition and at that time was attended by members of the Paraguayan embassy in Colombia. The minister also mentioned that the investigation is ongoing.

For its part, the Decameron hotel chain where the couple was staying confirmed in a statement that some subjects arrived on jet skis and shot Pecci. The hotel chain repudiated the facts and said that despite the fact that one of its security guards was present during the shooting, he was not injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, Colombia’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, reported that he sent “expert investigators in contract killings” to investigate the crime.

The Public Ministry of Paraguay and the State Attorney General indicated in a statement on Tuesday that the Attorney General’s Office “has taken action to provide containment and assistance to our colleague’s wife, and the pertinent contacts have been made with the local authorities, in order to assist in everything necessary for their safety and that of the family”.

“A Cowardly Murder”

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, described the assassination of prosecutor Pecci as a “cowardly murder”. And he assured in his message that Paraguay will redouble “its commitment to fight against organized crime.” In addition, he sent condolences to the relatives of the prosecutor.

The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia mourns the entire Paraguayan Nation.

We condemn this tragic event in the strongest terms and redouble our commitment to fight against organized crime.

Our sincere condolences to their families. – Marito Abdo (@MaritoAbdo) May 10, 2022

For his part, President Iván Duque said that he spoke with President Abdo Benítez “to agree on all cooperation to find those responsible” and indicated that the director of the Police is in Cartagena to advance the investigations.

We repudiate the assassination of the Paraguayan Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Cartagena. I spoke with the President @MaritoAbdo to express my condolences and agree to all cooperation to find those responsible. @DirectorPolice He is already in the city to carry out the investigations. – Ivan Duke 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 10, 2022

The Network of Anti-Drug Prosecutors of Ibero-America (RFAI_AIAMP), made up of prosecutors from 20 countries, said that Pecci was “an exceptional prosecutor committed to his work as a service to Paraguayan society and as a way to contribute to a safer world.”

“Marcelo was an example for everyone and now he leaves us with a huge void and heartbreak,” said the RFAI_AIAMP.

Marcelo Pecci was above all an extraordinary person, always full of joy and close to everyone. Marcelo was also an exceptional prosecutor committed to his work as a service to Paraguayan society and as a way to contribute to a safer world. — Network of Anti-Drug Prosecutors of Ibero-America (@RFAI_AIAMP) May 10, 2022

The United States ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, said that the event mourns the countries and that after Pecci’s crime “joint work will be strengthened to confront organized crime in Paraguay and the hemisphere.”

We join the pain of the Paraguayan people at the murder of Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia, this unfortunate event mourns our nations. More than ever, we will strengthen our joint work to confront organized crime in #Paraguay and the hemisphere. — Marc Ostfield (@USAmbPY) May 10, 2022

With information from Fernando Ramos, Sanie López Gareli, Florencia Trucco, Gerardo Lemos.