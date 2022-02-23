Reveal successful treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in HIV-negative patient

This is one of the cases that the world medical community is reviewing due to the impact on scientific information.

Adult Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymphatic system.

Although the Hodgkin’s lymphoma isolated from bone marrow is a very rare condition, especially in HIV negative patients, the management given to the patient in this case established a new management for patients, which consists of a conventional chemotherapy protocol for the Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of lymphoid neoplasm characterized by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells on histopathology. It presents with swollen lymph nodes and, in advanced cases, can affect the bone marrow.

The isolated and primary involvement of the Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the bone marrow is a very rare presentation, especially in an HIV-negative patient, and has a high mortality rate, even with proper management.

This time, a 36-year-old male patient presented with a 6-month history of chills, night sweats, and generalized weakness. Laboratory investigations showed pancytopenia.

He started conventional chemotherapy for the Hodgkin’s lymphoma and received the first cycle of ABVD (adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine) during his hospitalization. Meanwhile, he presented fever without source, being managed empirically with broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment (piperacillin-tazobactam).

Hospitalization lasted 2 weeks. She continued to receive other cycles on an outpatient basis, with a good clinical response. According to investigation and follow-up, the patient remained in complete remission after 2 years.

A peripheral blood smear was normal. A bone marrow biopsy revealed Reed-Sternberg cells, consistent with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Additional images showed no lymphadenopathy and the spleen was normal. Therefore, the Hodgkin’s lymphoma Bone marrow disease was diagnosed at stage IV, with an international prognostic score of 5 possible unfavorable factors.

