Reveal Successful Treatment of Severe Paravalvular Leak Using the Double Trap Technique

This procedure was performed on a 74-year-old patient and is the first in the medical literature.

Double trap technique (fluoroscopy). Photo: Provided in the clinical case published in Case Report of Cardiology.

Transcatheter valve embolization and migration (TVEM) is a shadowy complication that can occur in the 1% of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) cases. However, a single case has revealed that transcatheter valve embolization and migration, as a technique, could also be safe and effective for the treatment of ventricular causing significant PVL.

Typically, this condition has been associated with increased morbidity and worse patient outcomes, with mortality rates of up to 40% at 30 days reported.

It was a 74-year-old man with symptoms of pro-dyspnea and orthopnea on exertion during the last 24 hours. During the physical and clinical examination signs of central congestion, a grade 3 diastolic murmur decrescendo in the left upper sternal border and warm extremities without edema were found.

Description: c) The internal loop flap of the valve was first trapped (arrow) through the right radial artery followed by the external loop flap through the right femoral artery. Both traps were pulled to reposition the valve cranially. d) After repositioning, the aortic annulus inlet distance to the valve (braces, 1.3 cm) decreased and PVL improved.

Additionally, the patient indicated that 3 days earlier the transcatheter aortic valve (TAVR) had been replaced, and that as there were no complications, he was sent home.

This case is relevant due to the differential diagnosis, since the clinical scenario was suggestive of congestive heart failure, possibly due to prosthetic valve dysfunction. However, given his recent TAVR and hospitalization, pulmonary embolism, aortic dissection, pericardial effusion, pneumonia, anemia, and myocardial infarction, he was considered.

In this case, transcatheter valve embolization and migration (TVEM) and significant post-TAVR pvL are associated with poorer patient outcomes, poorer quality of life, and increased mortality.

Nonetheless, the “double trap” technique is a useful salvage procedure for the treatment of significant PVL post-TAVR due to low valve malposition and acute VTE. However, the case authors indicate that this situation is unique, as it demonstrates that this technique can also be safe and effective for treating significant ventricular causing PVL.

