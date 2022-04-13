reveal that Luis de Llano had another relationship with a minor

Sasha Sokol in a concert in 2008 in Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (EL UNIVERSAL).- A few days ago, Sasha Sokol published an extensive message on social networks announcing that she would take legal action against Luis de Llano, after he did not admit that he had committed a crime by keeping a dating relationship when she was a minor.

Given the evident progression of the case, the actress Alejandra Ávalos announced that Luis de Llano also had a relationship with one of her cousins ​​when she was a minor, even ending up marrying her. However, the above was revealed by trying to defend the producer.

“As a child, I was 16 years old when I met Luis de Llano, I saw many things very closely. At the end of life, Luis married a cousin of mine and now it is very difficult for me to determine what was right or wrong because at the time all adults accepted those relations of Luis with minors, that is a reality,” Ávalos said in an interview with Gaby Bazán, later accepting that her cousin was 14 years old when she met Luis and began a relationship.

“Somehow, she also met Luis when she was 14 years old or younger. She had a long-term relationship with Luis from a very young age and that was also approved by her own parents. So if the parents, at some point they give you a consent and you as a teenager insist on having a relationship with someone and you think it’s the best thing for you, and your family leaves you, well, there’s nothing to judge. That’s the story and the reality for everyone, because back then I remember that there was still no determining that minors at a certain age … was a crime, “added the singer.

However, Alejandra not only spoke about her cousin’s case with Luis de Llano, she also expressed herself about other cases such as Salma Hayek and Erika Buenfil with Víctor Hugo O’Farril when they were minors, or Luis Miguel with Lucía Mendez when he was younger.

