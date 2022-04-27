Reveal the first image of Margot Robbie as the famous Barbie doll

We tell you the news of the new film by Greta Gerwig.

At the end of 2018 the news arrived that the actress margot robbie was in talks to star in the new movie about Barbie.

The film about the most famous doll of Mattel long coming: in 2014 Sony acquired the rights to Barbie’s company to prepare a film about her. Initially, the project had Amy Schumer, but she left the project due to, according to her, “scheduling problems. Then she entered Anne Hathaway, which he eventually also abandoned. The director alethea jones and the screenwriter Olivia Milch they did the same.

The project changed hands: from Sony happened to Warner Brosand finally the protagonist of ‘Birds of prey‘ was in charge of starring in the film. So among her numerous projects, is that of giving life to the doll. And she doesn’t just star in the movie. As usual in her career, she also produces with his producer, LuckyChap Entertainmenta company that she runs together with her husband Tom Ackerley and his best friend, Joseph McNamara.

In a press release, via Harper’s Bazaar, robby she said that her new character is someone who promotes “trust, curiosity, and communication during childhood, and empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president.” She although she could not reveal the plot of Barbiesaid she was “very honored” to take on the role and “produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for December 2018/January 2019, robby She talked about the challenges and stereotypes she faced as an actress when she first stepped foot in the entertainment industry.

“When I was trying to make a name for myself as an actress, creative roles for women were limited,” she told the magazine for the cover story. “I didn’t want to choose another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for the male story. That wasn’t inspiring.”

Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’, ‘Lady Bird’) will direct this film and co-write it with Noah Baumbachhis partner in real life and regular collaborator, as has been the case with ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Mistress America’.

A movie of ‘Barbie‘ live-action sounds like another example of a movie studio crudely capitalizing on a recognizable piece of intellectual property. But according to the producer Joseph McNamara“You think you know what that movie is with Margot What Barbiebut Greta Y Noah they’ve subverted it, and we can’t wait to get into it.” robby chimed in later and said, “All we can say is that whatever you’re thinking, it’s not”