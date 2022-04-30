Reveal the first minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Films

Irais M.

The meeting between Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman is very promising

This week they exhibited first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon 2020. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, producers of the animated film, they were there to present footage showing an unusual encounter between Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and a pregnant Spider-Woman.

The scene starts with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) who responds to a call from his father, chief of police, because the Vulture is robbing a museum. Arriving in her Spider-Gwen identity, she realizes that he is a different villain than the one she knows. After struggling with him, she opens a dimensional gate that brings with it Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) from Earth-404, Who is pregnant.

They both help saving Spider-Gwen from both the Vulture and the arrest of her own father, who believes that she killed Peter Parker. Once his identity is revealed, he is seen considering traveling through the portal along with Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, though what decision he makes is not seen. Then you can see what happens in the meantime with the life of Miles Morales in Brooklyn.

It should be noted that the animation of the film is still in process, so people have not seen the definitive version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, although it is possible that the story remains more or less the same.

The tape, whose premiere was delayed last week, can be seen until June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part IIits continuation, It will hit theaters on March 28, 2024.