Reveal the first official look at the spin-off ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’

The first trailer for ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’the spin-off of the famous zombie series which is about to come to an end, in which we will be able to see 6 new plotsindividual and self-conclusive in each episode.

The foregoing, because it will be composed of six chapters, each will tell a different story that will have a particular tone and point of view focused on a character in the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’.

In this way, in the trailer Lasting just 30 seconds, the characters that will appear in each of the episodes of the series are presented. Thus, in the first scenes it is possible to see Parker Posey giving life to Blair.

She turns to Gina, played by Jillian Bell, to whom she asks: “Do you want to try something new?”, in a scene that has not yet been invaded by zombies, since it is a office completely normal.

However, the situation changes for the other characters, since in the next shot a zombie horde They walk slowly, after which Daniella Pineda turns to face one of the undead.

Similarly, it is possible to quickly see Kyle, who is played by Anthony Edwards and Evie, who is played by Olivia Munn, while smiling while holding a knife.

The trailer also features Terry Crews in the role of Joe. laughing loudly as he asks what is going on. After that, it is possible to see one of the characters that most moved the viewers.

This is because they show us Alpha, a character who was killed during season 10, so it will be possible to see her again and they will probably show what is theto the story of its origin.

Thus, Alpha he wields a knife as he meets a girl to whom he says “look and learn”. Also, both are covered in blood. After that, chaos breaks out in ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’.

Thus, in less than 20 seconds, and with very fast scenes, it is possible to see Alpha brandishing her knife, Blair being bitten by a zombie and Amy, played by Poppy Liu, stabbing to a zombie.

Finally, to release the tension of everything that has happened in such a short time, the trailer ends with a scene of Evie and Joe doing a joke which they laugh at as dead zombies surround them.

‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ will hit US screens next sunday august 14 through AMC + and 2 episodes will be released, after which one will arrive weekly. Each chapter is one hour long.