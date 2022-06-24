Reveal the first official portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton together

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge look at their portrait painted by artist Jamie Coreth as they visit the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, Britain, on June 23, 2022 (Reuters)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear in their first official joint portrait at Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum, which was unveiled on Thursday. The artwork was painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth.

The couple received the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in April 2011.

William and Kate, both in their 40s, stopped at Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum in the heart of Cambridge, where they saw the painted artwork as it was shown to the public for the first time.

The piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fundwhich belongs to the Cambridge Community Foundation.

A new portrait of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, painted by British portraitist Jamie Coreth (Reuters)

“It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this painting”Coreth said. “I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a way that makes them appear relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”

“Since it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it,” she continued.

In the portrait, Kate wears her metallic emerald dress from The Vampire’s Wifewhich she wore during the couple’s visit to Dublin in March 2020. She is seen posing with her arm wrapped around William, who is in a smart dark suit and blue tie.

The artist Jamie Coreth poses in front of the painting of the royal couple painted by him, at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, Great Britain, on June 23, 2022 (REUTERS)

members of the public will be able to view the portrait at the 206-year-old Fitzwilliam Museum for an initial period of three yearsafter which the artwork will be exhibited in other Cambridgeshire community spaces and galleries.

After seeing the piece, the dukes met with the team in charge of the project, including the artist. They also met Lady Sibyl Marshall, the wife of the late Sir Michael Marshall, who originally proposed the idea of ​​creating the portrait.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Prince William and Kate visited Wales with their two eldest childrens: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. When Prince Charles becomes monarch, William will become Prince of Wales, the title given to the heir to the throne, while Kate will be known as the Wale’s princess.

