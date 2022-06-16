Reveal the origin of Mafe Walker’s “language”





The Colombian influencer Mafe Walker caused a sensation on social networks after appearing on the morning show Venga la Alegría and starting to speak in what she claims is an alien language, however, a user has accused her of taking advantage of people’s ignorance to sell his courses, because in reality what he said were Sumerian phrases that he took from a YouTube course.

By: Quinto-poder.mx

“You know that my profession calls me and I investigated the language of the lady of galactic codes. She is mixing Sumerian phrases acquired from a mini course either on YouTube or some translated reference along with glossolalia. Be careful because you don’t play with Sumerian,” said Twitter user @arycarangi.

The user explained that for a time he was interested in dead languages ​​and on YouTube he found several free classes and to demonstrate the scam of the Colombian influencer he shared a video of the philologist Daniel Lucas, where he mentions phrases similar to those that Mafe Walker said in Come Joy program.

The tweeter recommended his followers not to pay for Mafe Walker’s courses and better enroll in dead language classes where they will realize that what the woman actually speaks is Sumerian and not an alien language as she has led some to believe.

“It caught my attention because I knew I had heard some of her phrases somewhere (…) At the end of the day, the lady is exploiting her ignorance by charging them for something she saw for free on YouTube for 3 years. I recommend that you better invest in a course of dead languages ​​where they will tell you that it is SUMERIAN, it is more feedback knowing what you are pronouncing, ”the user wrote in her Twitter thread.

From Sumerian some signatures are born for angelic and demonic invocations. pic.twitter.com/3fYJoIvbqq — Ar-ael? (@arycarangi) June 12, 2022

Her publication has already accumulated more than 6,000 likes on Twitter and several users agreed that since they saw the program they thought that the woman was “a charlatan”, while others advised Mafe Walker to stop playing with ancient languages. .

