reveal the reasons why Mbappé would decide to stay at PSG and not go to Real Madrid

2022-04-05

His brilliant new performance in French football made him win over Kylian Mbappe the attention of the whole world, this also after the surprising declaration where he leaves the door to continue in the PSG. SEE: Mbappé pronounces on his future and makes Real Madrid tremble And it is that in recent weeks the Parisian club has put the batteries to offer new proposals to the world champion that bring him closer to renewal, thus preventing his departure to the Real Madridwhere he is expected to arrive in the summer as a free agent. According CMRthere are new obstacles in the matter that would prevent the exit to Spain of the 23-year-old crack, who seems to have recovered the taste of playing in the Parc des Princes.

– The reasons why Mbappé would stay in Paris ✔️Kylian He is the head of the future project of the Gallic team, which even with him in its ranks has been unable to conquer its great desire, the Championsso the club would bet on finally bringing a weight coach as it is Zinedine Zidane, with whom the attacker maintains a good relationship and admires him. This would be one more attraction to decline Real. ✔️Your desire to consolidate the MLMthe trident that makes up the emerged in Monaco with Neymar and Messi, with whom “he really enjoys being”, as he has mentioned on occasions. His desire to learn from the Argentine star would motivate him to continue in Paris for at least one more season, until Leo’s relationship ends.

✔️A contract for a short period would encourage Mbappe to remain in France, since his desire is to consolidate himself in the elite without making a hasty decision, something that the player has mentioned that worries him. Renewal for at least one more year could be accepted by ‘kyky‘. ✔️The admiration that the institution feels for him is something that flatters the Parisian ‘7’, who is the darling of the fans after his commitment to exalt the club in the Champions Leaguewhere he shone before the Real Madrid despite being eliminated, which earned him the applause of the fans, who booed the other cracks in the club.