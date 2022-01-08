reveal this year and release in 2023? The new rumor about Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto VI it has not yet been officially presented by Rockstar Games, but while waiting for the US software house to make its highly anticipated announcement, rumors continue to chase each other around the ambitious new chapter of the open world series.

The new rumor is spreading by Tez2, an insider who mainly deals with Rockstar Games productions. According to what was reported in a recent post, the software house and the publisher Take-Two Interactive will announce their next game in the course of 2022, to then release it on the market next year.

It must be said that the explicit name of GTA 6 does not come out, but right now it is difficult to think of another Rockstar Games production that is not part of the famous sandbox series. It is highly unlikely that this is a related project Red Dead Redemption, and the only plausible alternative seems to be that of Bully 2. However, a Game Informer report spoke of a game that has been shipwrecked and has been set aside for more than a decade now. Rockstar was planning to make Bully 2 a game as big as GTA Vice City.

In any case, considering the considerable amount of rumors surrounding the title, we invite you to take the news with extreme caution and continue to wait patiently for an official announcement. According to reports from other sources, the development of GTA VI would be in chaos and many fans of the franchise are in danger of being disappointed.