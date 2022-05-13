Reveal unexpected details of the romance of Nicolás Massú and Salma Hayek

the mexican actress Salma Hayek The 55-year-old is one of the biggest figures in Hollywood and has been living in London for a long time, where she lives with her husband, the French fashion businessman François-Henri Pinault, and Valentina, the daughter they have in common.

The truth is that Salma Hayek has traveled the world with her productions and celebrities of all kinds have come across her life. A few years ago, the brunette focused her eyes on the Chilean tennis player Nicholas Massu and made contact with him through a representative that the star had in the country.

Now, the mother of athlete Nicolás Massú, called Sonia Fried, was a guest on the program “But with respect” and there she told new details about this relationship that took place several years ago. When referring to Salma Hayek, Sonia exclaimed humorously: “It was my daughter-in-law. What a level!”

“I talked to her on the phone and everything. I sent gifts,” the woman said about Salma Hayek while adding that they never met in person since the actress did not visit Chile. Sonia Feid assured that the brunette noticed her son after he won the Olympic medal for tennis at the Athens Olympics.

Nicholas Massu. Source: instagram @massunico

“My son caught his attention, because he was much younger,” said Sonia about Salma Hayek’s taste for the age of men. On that occasion, Nicolas Massu was invited by the actress to the avant premiere of “After the Sunset” in New York and coincided with another colleague Mark Knowles.