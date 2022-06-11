Reveal unpublished photo of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

This Saturday revealed a unpublished image of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ in which she can be seen wearing the same suit as the superhero and the iconic Mjolnir, because for this new installment, she will be the goddess of thunder.

This was revealed in an interview conducted by Empire magazine, in which, in addition to the new photograph of the stars of the film, director Taika Waititi gave more details about the new installment of ‘Thor’.

Thus, he pointed out that the hero will have to face the impact caused by Jane Foster becoming Mighty Thor: “About eight years have passed, she has had a completely different life, and then the love of your life returns to the scene, And now she’s dressed like you. she is a real madness for thor”.

On the character of Natalie Portman, he commented that he did not expect to use the main plot of ‘The Mighty Thor’ a comic by Jason Aaron published in 2015, where Jane Foster suffers from cancer and her cure comes by carrying the hammer and acquiring the powers of Thor.

In this way, he indicated that when writing the film he thought of bringing back the character of Jane Foster, but in a different and much more interesting way by involving her in the adventure of Thor.

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character that walks with the science team. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, stamping her foot and saying, ‘When will she come back?’ That’s boring. you want her be a part of the adventure”.

In the same way, he shared that in addition to giving him a much more protagonist, the character of Jane Foster will include the humor that characterizes Natalie Portman in real life.

“Natalie is so much fun in real life. She is a bit playful and has a big sense of humorand I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first movies,” he said.

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ will hit theaters next July 7th of this year and according to the official synopsis Thor will be looking to regain his inner peace; however, his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods.

In this way, to face the threat, Thor asks for the help of the Valkyrie king, Korg and his ex-girlfriend. Jane Foster, who now carries his hammer and has become Mighty Thor. Which will take them on a cosmic adventure to stop the villain.