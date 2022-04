From the record, the actor was summoned to testify during the next few days in the trial facing the former couple.

The defense of Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depppresented a video where actress Amber Heard is seen together with actor James Franco when she was still married to Depp.

The video was revealed by the entertainment portal The Blast, in which it is achieved seeing Heard get into an elevator with Franco one day after the fight with Depp.

In the record, the woman is seen wearing a knitted vest and her hair to cover your facewhile throughout the video he turns his back on the elevator camera.

Upon reaching the lower floor, Heard leaves and re-enters, this time accompanied by Franco. who wears a cap and a backpack, while hides her face from the camera at all times until arriving at penthouse of the partner.

About this video the actor from Spider-Man (2002) was summoned to testify at trial for defamation facing Jhonny Depp, which will take place in the next days.

It should be remembered that the actors are in a legal battle after the actress of Aquaman published an article where he accused of being a victim of domestic violence, which would have been exercised by Depp.

Here is the video: