revealed five games given away in January 2022 – Nerd4.life

A leak has revealed what five gods will be free games from January 2022 for subscribers to Amazon Prime Gaming, Amazon’s subscription service that gives away a certain amount of titles to its subscribers every month and that lately is getting noticed for the quality of the same, very high.

The games that have emerged are the following and should all be unlocked on January 1, 2022:

In Abandon ship, he takes command of a galleon during the golden age and travels through fantastic places in search of treasures and adventures, between naval battles and storms. In Other Waters is a well-crafted conceptual adventure in which an artificial intelligence guides a xenobiologist across a vast and mysterious alien sea. Paper Beast: Folded Edition is Eric Chahi’s latest effort, an evocative adventure full of puzzles to solve, set in a world populated by origami. Two Point Hospital is a hospital-themed management software, considered by many to be the true heir of Theme Hospital (many members of the development team are just the same). Finally, WRC 7 is a rally-focused racing game.

For to redeem the games go to the official Prime Gaming page, scroll to the bottom and click the “Redeem” button below the preview of each title. For games that need to be redeemed on third-party stores, please follow the instructions provided.