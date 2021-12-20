REVEALED its design? (PHOTO)

Just under a year to go before the arrival of the new iPhone by Apple, yet we have been talking about them for several months. According to rumors, the premium models of the 2022 line-up will receive a big update on the design front, perhaps the most radical since 2017. The iPhone 14 Pro, in fact, could say “goodbye” to the notch to adopt a “very common” hole set in the display. But let’s go in order.

iPhone 14 Pro: its design revealed?

The designer @conceptcreators has created a series of wonderful renders of the future iDevice that are so much talked about; if you don’t follow this talented guy, we invite you to do it on his Instagram profile. It will be worth it, trust me.

Anyway, based on the most recent leaks, he tried to imagine what the aesthetics of the new iPhone 14 Pro might look like. It is rumored, in the first place, that it will boast a panel OLED of type LTPO with all sensors nestled under the glass. The only element that remains external (and physical, we add) will be the snapper for the selfie camera. Jon Prosser has also speculated that the new phone will have this feature.

Nevertheless, it will boast an aesthetic taken from the latest generation of Apple smartphones, with the addition, however, of the round buttons for the volume rocker, in pure style “iPhone 4 / 4S / 5 / 5S / SE (2016)“. The colors should be four: Midnight, Silver (a slightly dirty gray, to be honest), Blue (tending to cobalt) and a truly iconic orange (bronzed).

There will be renewed photographic sensors with the main chamber which, finally, will receive a substantial upgrade: it will in fact switch to 48 Megapixels. Nonetheless, there may be a new one SoC Bionic A16 (or even a mobile version of the M1?). Finally, to assist the processor, we will find 8 GB of RAM, options of 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB storage and finally, the evergreen Lightning connector. Apple is unlikely to say “goodbye” to its proprietary port in favor of a USB C.