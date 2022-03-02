Revealed new images of A Plague Tale Requiem

The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence It was first shown during E3 2021, more specifically at the spectacular joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda. After its announcement, the news was quite scarce, until the end of last year, when a gameplay trailer was published in the company of several images, where we saw the main characters, Hugo and Amicia, who have returned in a new adventure where the swarms of rats will also be present. Although, after several months again without news, now the official account of FocusEntertainment Has published new images of A Plague Tale Requiemwhich without a doubt, have increased our hype for the new adventure of Amicia and Hugo, which will take us to new places in pursuit of the events that occurred during the first installment. The release date of A Plague Tale Requiem has not yet been specified, but we do know that it will be available sometime during the next year 2022, thus reaching Xbox Series X | S and PC, in addition to being available in the catalog of the Microsoft’s successful service, Xbox Game Pass, on the day of its launch. After their first award-winning adventure, Amicia and Hugo embark on a new and intense search for hope while being haunted by a terrible curse. Sacrifice your innocence to save the one you love most, facing the brutality of a world crumbling under a sea of ​​tooth and claw.

