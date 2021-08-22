revealed or denied the crush on the set?

There saga of Harry Potter has accompanied young people from all over the world for 10 years, and continues to do so. It is therefore inevitable that a emotional bond very strong between the audience and the characters he grew up with. Among all the protagonists, the most quoted by fans is Emma Watson, whose life has always been interesting for the public and the paparazzi (perhaps a little too much), especially from the love side.

Although the “couple that breaks out” in the movies was Ron-Hermione, off the set the beautiful little witch actually had a crush on Harry’s archenemy: Draco Malfoy, or better Tom Felton. And apparently, it was mutual. The rumors of crush between the two wizards are nothing new and were also known on the set.

Emma Watson herself admitted that she was lost to Tom on set of the first two films. “He knew it – she said – sometimes it happens to talk about it and we laugh about it. Now we are good friends. ” The two were often spotted along with Los Angeles, but despite the rumors of some relationships, the conclusion seems to be that simply met in friendship in the city where they both live.

Felton and Watson: their only crush on set

When Entertainment Tonight asked Felton to clarify the issue of crushes on set, his answer was unique: a embarrassed silence and a raised eyebrow, like saying “Well, you got me.” “I thought my silence might be clear enough,” the Slytherin later commented.

“[Io ed Emma] we are ‘something’, if it makes sense, we have been linked for a long time. I love it. We hope he returns the compliment, ”Felton said. “For what concern romantic side, I think it’s more of a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing than a Tom and Emma thing. ” He then concludes: “I think absolutely the best things about her. I think she has a fantastic influence on the world ”.