Revealed the character of Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion – Spoiler Time

Olivia Coleman (Fleabag, The Crown) will play a superheroine from Marvel in Secret Invasionthe next series of MCU in Disney Plus.

In accordance with The Illuminerdi, Colman will give life to a character known as falsworthaliases Union Jack. Which would mean a gender change for the character. Although, it is unknown “which version of Union Jack will play” and “what could be the history of his character”.

The post adds that “In the comics, the current Union Jack, Joseph Chapmanparticipated in the fight against the Skrulls along with other heroes of the United Kingdom”. Furthermore, all versions of the character “have had a prolific career as heroes, often fighting alongside the Captain America and against vampires.

At the moment, this is just a rumor, because neither Marvel neither Disney have confirmed this information.

Let’s remember that Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and to Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelson), who met at Captain Marvel, and will revolve around a faction of Skrulls who have been infiltrated for years in the Land.

The series will also include Mary Hill (cobie smulders) Y James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

Its premiere is expected in the spring of 2023.