Revealed the darkest details of the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Some years have passed since this mediatic couple separated, but their divorce continues to make headlines in the press around the world.

They are back in the news because she has requested an investigation to the FBI, so that new details have come to light that we did not know, and that make Brad Pitt look like a movie villain.

An alleged assault on a plane was the straw that broke the camel’s back

What precipitated the events was a flight in a private plane that the couple made, together with their six children, on September 14, 2016 from Nice to the United States.

On that flight, and always according to her testimony, he took her to the bathroom and assaulted herHe even shook her head and shoulders several times as they argued over one of the children, and Pitt said that she was ruining the family, albeit with less kind words.

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of his wine company

Pitt may have tried to assault his son

The situation, already dire enough, got worse when Brad tried to assault one of his offspring, who had gone to the bathroom in order to see if his mother was okay. In addition, Jolie suffered injuries to her back and elbow while protecting her son.

This continued when they landed, as Pitt wanted to prevent his wife and children from going to a California hotel to rest after the flight.

Angelina Jolie sympathizes with La Palma: “My heart goes out to them”

Filing for divorce six days later

It seems that the altercation was serious, or perhaps the straw that broke the camel’s back, since after sending photos to the FBI of the injuries that her husband had allegedly caused her, the actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles court.

The reason is not known, but no charges were filed against the actorso what is now his ex-wife has filed an anonymous lawsuit against Pitt, using a false name and trying to find out why his complaint came to nothing.