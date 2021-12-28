Tech

revealed the day we will witness the gameplay of the FIFA rival

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

A few hours after the announcement of the presentation of the UFL gameplay, the development team working on the expected football title has updated its official social channels to also reveal the day in which it will be possible to attend the reveal.

The company’s Twitter profile has in fact published a very short teaser with the aim of confirming what will be the day when fans of the most popular sport in our country will be able to watch UFL gameplay live. The date is set exactly one month from today, as the live event will be held next January 27, 2022. Unfortunately, no specific details have been provided on the platforms on which it will be possible to attend the presentation or on the contents of the reveal, which may be nothing more than a short trailer containing gameplay sequences.

For those who do not know what UFL is, it is a new football game that aims to counter the two giants of the genre, namely FIFA and PES. Among the promises of Strikerz, the development team, we find free distribution (it is a free to play), photorealistic graphics and availability on consoles.

While waiting to discover new details on the title, we remind you that on our pages you will find the first UFL images showing the face of one of the players.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Game Pass, goodbye to 5 games at the end of 2021: there is an important saga

2 weeks ago

Legacy is the new management software by Peter Molyneux based on blockchain and a new cryptocurrency – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Photographs of the solar eclipse in Antarctica seen from Space and from an airplane

3 weeks ago

here is the flyer that projects us to Black Friday

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button