revealed the day we will witness the gameplay of the FIFA rival

A few hours after the announcement of the presentation of the UFL gameplay, the development team working on the expected football title has updated its official social channels to also reveal the day in which it will be possible to attend the reveal.

The company’s Twitter profile has in fact published a very short teaser with the aim of confirming what will be the day when fans of the most popular sport in our country will be able to watch UFL gameplay live. The date is set exactly one month from today, as the live event will be held next January 27, 2022. Unfortunately, no specific details have been provided on the platforms on which it will be possible to attend the presentation or on the contents of the reveal, which may be nothing more than a short trailer containing gameplay sequences.

For those who do not know what UFL is, it is a new football game that aims to counter the two giants of the genre, namely FIFA and PES. Among the promises of Strikerz, the development team, we find free distribution (it is a free to play), photorealistic graphics and availability on consoles.

While waiting to discover new details on the title, we remind you that on our pages you will find the first UFL images showing the face of one of the players.