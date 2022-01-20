revealed the first 38 “verified” games, including Death Stranding, Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro – Nerd4.life

With the launch of Steam Deck approaching, SteamDB has unveiled the list of the first 38 games to have received the stamp from Valve “Verified“, or the mark that indicates the titles that work perfectly with the console without any additional intervention by the user. Among these we also find Death Stranding and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.
As announced in recent months, the Valve team is examining the more than 50,000 games available on Steam to verify full compatibility with Steam Deck, a monumental operation which, among other things, required the hiring of new staff.
Based on the results of the tests, the games can obtain three different badges visible on their dedicated page: “Verified” indicates that the game works perfectly on the Steam Deck, without any additional work, “Playable” indicates a game that may require manual changes by the user to play while “Not supported” identifies a game that is not compatible with the console.
Regarding the games with stamps “Verified”, at the moment there are 38 those reported by SteamDB, here is the complete list:
- Portal 2
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Heavenly
- Hollow Knight
- Dishonored
- Risk of Rain 2
- Cuphead
- Castle Crashers
- Psychonauts 2
- Webbed
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- Noita
- Dark Souls III
- Gunfire Reborn
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Death’s Door
- Manifold Garden
- Into the Breach
- Death Stranding
- The Messenger
- Ape Out
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Mad Max
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Circuit Superstars
- Scarlet Nexus
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Sable
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Tunches
- RAD
In the category “Playable”, instead, we find 24 games:
- Factory
- RimWorld
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Slay the Spire
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Cookie Clicker
- Inscryption
- Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition
- Subnautica
- tomb Raider
- Valheim
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Farming Simulator 19
- Cats in Time
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Nier: Automata
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default 2
- War Thunder
- Tribes of Midgard
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Bloosom Murders
- Swords of Legends Online
- Among Trees
Finally 5 games are reported such as “Not Supported”:
- Persona 4 Golden
- Job Simulator
- theBlu
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
Obviously we assume that Valve has already tested a much larger amount of games than those listed above from SteamDB. Considering that the launch is set for the end of February (and apparently there will be no further postponements) probably in the coming weeks, an official page will be published with the complete list of verified games.