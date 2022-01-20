revealed the first 38 “verified” games, including Death Stranding, Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro – Nerd4.life

With the launch of Steam Deck approaching, SteamDB has unveiled the list of the first 38 games to have received the stamp from Valve “Verified“, or the mark that indicates the titles that work perfectly with the console without any additional intervention by the user. Among these we also find Death Stranding and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

As announced in recent months, the Valve team is examining the more than 50,000 games available on Steam to verify full compatibility with Steam Deck, a monumental operation which, among other things, required the hiring of new staff.

Based on the results of the tests, the games can obtain three different badges visible on their dedicated page: “Verified” indicates that the game works perfectly on the Steam Deck, without any additional work, “Playable” indicates a game that may require manual changes by the user to play while “Not supported” identifies a game that is not compatible with the console.

Regarding the games with stamps “Verified”, at the moment there are 38 those reported by SteamDB, here is the complete list:

Portal 2

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Heavenly

Hollow Knight

Dishonored

Risk of Rain 2

Cuphead

Castle Crashers

Psychonauts 2

Webbed

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Noita

Dark Souls III

Gunfire Reborn

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Tetris Effect: Connected

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Death’s Door

Manifold Garden

Into the Breach

Death Stranding

The Messenger

Ape Out

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Mad Max

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Super Mega Baseball 3

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Circuit Superstars

Scarlet Nexus

Remnant: From the Ashes

Sable

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Tunches

RAD

Steam Deck

In the category “Playable”, instead, we find 24 games:

Factory

RimWorld

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Slay the Spire

Dyson Sphere Program

Cookie Clicker

Inscryption

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition

Subnautica

tomb Raider

Valheim

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Farming Simulator 19

Cats in Time

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Nier: Automata

Black Skylands

Bravely Default 2

War Thunder

Tribes of Midgard

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Bloosom Murders

Swords of Legends Online

Among Trees

Finally 5 games are reported such as “Not Supported”:

Persona 4 Golden

Job Simulator

theBlu

Arizona Sunshine

Budget Cuts

Obviously we assume that Valve has already tested a much larger amount of games than those listed above from SteamDB. Considering that the launch is set for the end of February (and apparently there will be no further postponements) probably in the coming weeks, an official page will be published with the complete list of verified games.