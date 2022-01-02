“Revealed the Italian club trying to take Djuricic to zero! The injury… ”- SOS Fanta

Filip Djuricic he is returning from injury but remains contract expiring in June. Among the Italian clubs he is thinking about it Inter, as reported The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Inter evaluate the shot at zero. Filip Djuricic expires in June with Sassuolo: the occasion is a temptation, the crystal clear talent and the few contraindications. He could sit next year behind the Nerazzurri owners, especially if he were to say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez. But there is a however, represented by an absence that is becoming worrying: the last game played dates back to 23 October, against Venice. Then nothing: ten days out of the squad, due to a physical problem still difficult to define. Despite attempts – even by the player himself, through social networks – to reduce the problem.

The current one is the longest injury in a career spent mainly between the Eredivisie (over 100 games with Heerenveen) and Serie A, dancing between midfield and attack in different guises, depending on the occurrence. In Simone Inzaghi’s fluid football, Djuricic could be comfortable. While it is to be understood how it will be useful to Sassuolo di Dionisi, who seems to have found the right place in midfield also thanks to the explosion of Frattesi. The club is using the utmost precaution for Djuricic, who meanwhile listens to the rumors about Inter. For him it would not be the first transfer to zero of his career: it had already happened from Sampdoria to the neroverdi. And Milan has already been close in the past: when he was playing in the Netherlands at a very young age, Van Basten advised him to Milan: “I said no. I was young, Milan was in crisis. I didn’t feel ready ”. But before thinking big, we need to get back on the pitch ”.

