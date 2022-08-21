Revealed the money that Margot Robbie has earned for ‘Barbie’

Since we first saw margot robbie and Ryan Gosling turned into Barbie and Ken while shooting the movie ‘Barbie’, The media around the world have been impregnated with their names, while Internet users do not stop saying that they need to see the ‘film’ once and for all. But for this, we will have to wait until June 21, 2023, the date on which the premiere has been set. However, over the last few weeks (and we hope that in the next few weeks as well), the actors have been giving us little details about ‘Barbie’, as well as the leaked photos of both dressed as skaters with some ‘looks’ impressive.

Another thing we just learned about the film is directly related to Margot Robbie and the money she has earned for her leading role. According to a ranking published by ‘Variety’, the actress has become the highest paid in Hollywood thanks to ‘Barbie’ reaching the $12.5 million.

MEGA/Getty Images

Robbie is the highest paid of the actressesbut in the list they appear 15 actors above her, further proof of the gender pay gap that exists in the film industry (and, unfortunately, in almost all areas). The ranking is led by Tom Cruise, who has earned $100 million for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. He is followed by Will Smith, Leonardo Dicaprio and many other world-renowned performers.

Another fact that has surprised the public due to the economic inequality suffered by actresses is that her co-star in ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling has earned exactly the same amount as Margot Robbie for the film: 12.5 million.

The actress who follows Robbie at number 16 and therefore is the second highest paid actress, is Millie Bobbi Brown (star of ‘Stranger Things’) for her role in ‘Enola Holmes 2’, where she earned $10 million.