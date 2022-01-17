Revealed the name of a unique anti-diabetes spice: reduces blood sugar and cholesterol

Blood sugar levels can drop by as much as 25 percent with regular fenugreek consumption, according to the Daily Express.

According to the researchers, this annual plant from the legume family can be considered an effective remedy for both pre-existing diabetes and its prevention. The researchers evaluated the effects of fenugreek on glucose and cholesterol levels for eight weeks. Diabetic patients were offered ten grams of ground seeds per day mixed with yogurt or dipped in hot water.

“Daily urine glucose levels were reduced by 54% while fasting sugar, triglycerides and HDL cholesterol (bad – ed) were reduced by 25, 30 and 30.6% respectively after consuming hay seeds. Greek. <…> These results indicate the benefits of fenugreek seeds in the treatment of diabetes, “said the experts.

At the same time the effectiveness of the plant soaked in hot water was significantly greater than when it was added to yogurt.

How to detect high blood sugar without testing