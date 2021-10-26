revealed the names of the protagonists

The new Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig (director of Little Women) finally has a face for the two protagonists Barbie and Ken. Drum roll… Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling!

In 2022 the new Barbie movieDon’t expect the classic doll movie though. In fact, the direction of the film we have Greta Gerwig, director of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” and to screenplay Noah Baumbach of “Story of a marriage”.

The film, however, will have other icons from the world of cinema: the two protagonists Barbie and Ken will be played respectively by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Bianca Bonafede

Everything we know about the plot of the new Barbie movie

The idea for the new Barbie from Warner Bros is that the well-known doll, loved by girls and boys for generations, is less perfect and definitely more human. Barbie will be transformed into a girl who will soon have to deal with the difficulties of everyday life, far from the golden world of Barbieland.

Plot details were not disclosed, but considering that the creation of this feature film it is up to to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach it is reasonable to expect something different dto a simple characterization of the doll’s story.



© Getty Images Margot Robbie Loading... Advertisements

The cast to scream!

Initially the protagonist of LaLaLand, Ryan Gosling, had turned down the role of Ken due to busy schedules, but luckily (for us at least) Warner Bros managed to change his mind. While, the role of the iconic doll, who has been loved and desired by generations of children for more than 60 years, has been fought over by actresses of a certain caliber, including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, although the choice is relapsed on the interpreter of Harley Quinn.

We just have to wait for 2022 to be able to enjoy this new version of Barbie with a spectacular cast to say the least!