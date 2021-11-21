With the arrival of the winter season many of us, especially women, are faced with the problem of cold in the hands and feet.

First of all, in this period it is important to always protect ourselves adequately when we go out, remembering to cover the most sensitive parts of the body.

For example, it might be interesting to know that in addition to boots, these are the ideal winter shoes to always be elegant while also keeping your feet warm.

Obviously the problem we are facing is temporary and there are several remedies that can be easily used to get relief, greatly improving the situation.

Revealed the natural remedies with which we could fight cold hands and feet, also reactivating the circulation

According to experts, if we add ginger to our foods we could improve the flow of blood circulation in our body.

This, therefore, will give heat to our body by carrying out a real warming action; we could also use it to prepare an herbal tea.

It will only take two slices of ginger root or, if we don’t have any, a teaspoon of dried root.

We proceed by boiling a saucepan of water on the stove and add the previously prepared ginger.

After about 5 minutes, turn off the heat and wait a couple of minutes before putting it in a cup and sweetening it to our liking.

For lovers of these hot drinks it will be possible to let yourself be warmed by this winter herbal tea perfect to fight cough and sore throat typical of the period.

To counter this problem, during the shower we can alternate jets of hot water with those of cold water, very useful for activating circulation.

In fact, it would also be able to bring benefits to the feet and hands by improving the elasticity of blood vessels.

To improve circulation, it might be useful to purchase a special massage brush that we will use starting from the feet up to the whole body.

Suggestions

In this period it is good practice to always cover your hands and feet, wearing both gloves and two pairs of socks if necessary.

In addition, during the winter it could also help us practice from regular physical activity and try to stay active as much as possible.

If we do sedentary work, after sitting for hours we should get up and perform rotational movements with both arms.

In this way we will be able to stimulate blood circulation by warming the hands and, by taking a few steps, we will also reactivate that of the feet.

Obviously, we specify that this is general information, we at ProiezionidiBorsa always recommend that you consult your GP for more personalized information.

