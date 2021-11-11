revealed the Pentiment projects from Obsidian and Midnight from Compulsion – Nerd4.life

Two other unannounced projects have been unveiled by Windows Central’s Jez Corden, in this case it is Repent, which is a new game in development at Obsidian, and of Midnight, the new game of Compulsion Games.

In both cases it is obviously about Xbox exclusives, being developed by the internal teams of Xbox Game Studios, and will therefore be released on Xbox Series X | S and PC, although there are no release periods yet. On the other hand, they are still provisional titles of ongoing projects. Even in this case, these are rumors, but Corden has pretty solid ties with Microsoft and has also accompanied his report with concept art, so we tend to believe what is reported.

Pentiment is the game in development at Obsidian directed by Josh Sawyer and is the third ongoing project besides Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. The game was mentioned by Jeff Grubb and gets a few more details from Corden, giving further substance to the game. question.

It is a game of not enormous dimensions but which represents the realization of an idea cultivated by Sawyer for some time and the characteristics match those already reported by Grubb previously: it is a sort of investigative adventure with RPG elements, in which we play the role of an investigator who has to solve a murder case in 16th century Europe.

The game should resemble Disco Elysium in general structure, being structured around a branching narrative, dialogue and investigation rather than combat.

Pentiment, a first concept art published by Windows Central

It is possible to reach conclusions and accuse whoever we want, even if the decision is wrong, and then face the consequences. Pentiment is reportedly developed by a small team of 12 people at the moment and the artwork above represents a bit of the stylistic concept behind the game. The title, however, refers to the image that appears below the more superficial one in a painting, which indicates the presence of a different initial drawing.

Project Midnight is the new game from Compulsion Games, authors of We Happy Few. It should be a third person action game set in a fantastic and somewhat dark world, with some artwork visible below to give a bit of an idea of ​​the style.

Project Midnight, first Compulsion game artwork published by Windows Central

In these you can see studies on characters and settings, to get an idea of ​​the general atmosphere.

The developers seem to have been inspired by the “deep south” of the USA, or that particular atmosphere that historically pervades the culture, folklore and settings of states such as Alabama, Georgia, Lousiana and Mississippi. The idea of ​​Compulsion is to tell a story of growth and maturation of a character within this setting that blends real characteristics, folk traditions and dark visions in a fantasy world. The game is supposed to be a single player heavily focused on storytelling, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. Considering that We Happy Few has now been out for about three years, development should now be quite advanced.