Revealed the premiere windows of the next series of “Star Wars”

Featuring photos taken by a true legend, Annie Leibovitzan extensive report from the magazine was presented this Tuesday Vanity Fair focused on television projects “Star Wars” for Disney+, noting that the future of the saga is in streaming more than in the cinema.

The article, framed in the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the premiere of “Star Wars” on May 25, the film with which George Lucas started everything, gives an account of the premiere windows of the next television installments of the galaxy far, far away.

It all starts on May 27 with “Obi-Wan Kenobi”the series that brings back the Jedi Master from Ewan McGregor and that debuts with its first two episodes. There will be six in total.

will follow this year “Andor”, focused on Diego Luna’s character from “Rogue One” and that will show the origins of the Rebellion. That is why this series will feature Genevieve O’Reilly back as “Mon Mothma”, a galactic senator secretly leading the uprising against the Empire.

Tony Gilroywho will lead this series after directing the “Rogue One” reshoots, explained that the story of “Mothma” will run parallel to that of the titular character, who will end up becoming one of its key agents. “It’s a huge, orchestral, Dickensian cast,” Gilroy anticipated.

The story will begin with the destruction of “Andor’s” homeworld and we will follow his journey to adulthood, at the moment when he understands that he cannot run away forever. Luna detailed that “their adopted home is going to become the base for our entire first season, and we see that place radicalized. Then we see another planet that is completely dismantled in a colonial way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. get in his way.”

“Andor” will be released in the summer of the northern hemisphere, that is, between June and September.

For its part, the third season of “The Mandalorian”which brings back Chilean Pedro Pascal as “Din Djarin” alongside little “Grogu”, will follow the story of “father and son” after the events of “The Book of Boba Fett”.

It will be released in late 2022 or early 2023.

We will just have to wait until next year to see the “Ahsoka” serieswhich brings back Rosario Dawson as her beloved character who jumped into live action from animation. this adventure just started recording and will arrive in 2023.

It was McGregor himself who confirmed that the actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), whom he married last April, will be part of the “Ahsoka Tano” series, although he avoided revealing his role.

“My partner, Mary, is doing that ‘Star Wars’ series with Rosario and it’s about to start”Said the actor who brings “Obi-Wan” to life, joking that their son “has been born into this huge ‘Star Wars’ family. Will he hug him or will he really go the other way? I don’t know. Maybe it’s a trekkie.

The next television project will be “The Acolyte”, where we will witness the final days of the High Republicdescribed as a mystery thriller set in this setting little explored in film and television.

In this history, Leslye Headland (russian-doll) It will take us 100 years before the events of “The Phantom Menace”, a century before the “Skywalker” era. It is a prosperous and seemingly peaceful time, in which the galaxy remains elegant and shimmering.

“We actually use the term Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment,” he said, noting that the Jedi weren’t always monk-like figures who lived selflessly and courageously. In fact, here “the Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it is almost as if they never get dirty. They would never go out on the street. The idea is that they can have this type of uniform because it is the few that get into skirmishes “.

It will be released after “Ahsoka”, possibly during 2023.

For now, wait for announcements of premiere dates and previews that may be revealed within the framework of the event. Star Wars Celebrationwhat will be performed between May 26 and 29. Yes, next week.