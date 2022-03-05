Revealed the time that Rick Grimes was in a coma

The Walking Dead It is one of the series of the Zombie genre with the largest audience in history. So much so that the series starring Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the survivors expanded with ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead World Beyond’.

One of the big issues in this universe has to do with Rick and the coma where he wakes up in a different world than the one he left after being shot.

That coma that many brand as something quite unreal in terms of survival, has recently received an explanation from the hand of Robert Kirkman, creator of the comics and producer of the series.

The questions are great: How could Rick Grimes survive? How long was he?

If you have seen the series you know that Shane (played by John Bernthal) was the one who took care of Rick while he was in a coma.

Of course, as soon as everything went to hell Shane left and among other things, he stayed with Lori, Rick’s wife. But that is not the case, what fans are wondering is: How was Rick able to survive the coma without food or water?

Before knowing the truth, there were ambiguous theories about it, such as that hunger and thirst woke up the character from a coma, whatever it is, we all find it quite difficult that he lasted so long in a coma and that a zombie did not eat him.

Although if anyone could survive, it was Rick, right?

The Walking Dead: How could Rick Grimes survive so long in a coma? Robert Kirkman reveals the truth.

During an interview on the occasion of the promotion of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, the creator of this apocalyptic universe revealed that Rick was in a coma for 4 or 5 weeks, a month and a little more in total.

Obviously, the greatest help to survive was received from Shane, who was by his side until the zombie invasion got out of control and the army and the paramedics left the hospital, although in episode 6 of the first season we see that he not only saved him from the zombies, if not the soldiers who were killing the sick.

The fact that Rick woke up from a coma 5 weeks later we can introduce him into a chance that suited the history of the series. Something that the fans could greatly appreciate and that reached such a point that we are still waiting for the return of the character.

Rick couldn’t believe what had happened after he woke up from his coma.

The The Walking Dead’s original main series is nearing completion, and we may see Rick Grimes return again, and then we may see those alleged character movies that we were promised. Do you see viable surviving 5 weeks in a coma without food or drink? Leave us your impressions in Twitter!