revealed who did not want them

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The clear sky seems to be back on the wedding of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. Between romantic photos and tearful dedications, the two have rediscovered the serenity of the couple. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of their private lives, at least according to rumors coming from Argentina. Indeed, it seems that a player of the National, companion of Icardi al Psg, have gods “personal matters” with Wanda. It would be his fault if the two were not invited to the party to celebrate the seventh Ballon d’Or by Leo Messi. But who is this player?

Messi celebrates the Golden Ball with PSG: doors open to the party "LM7"

Messi celebrates the Golden Ball with PSG: doors open to the "LM7" party

“Paredes has a problem with Wanda Nara”

“How bad what they did to Wanda and Icardi, excluding them from the celebration of the Golden Ball “, commented the journalist Ángel de Brito during the Argentine TV program Los ángeles de la mañana. “Do you want me to tell you the truth? – the colleague Pia Shaw replied – There is a reason they weren’t there. Messi he wished they were there. “” It was two players who organized all of this. One is Ángel Di María and the other is Leandro Paredes. Paredes has a personal problem with Wanda “, he revealed without providing further details on the subject.

Wanda and Mauro, a trip to Paris

Wanda and Mauro, a trip to Paris

