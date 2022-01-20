According to the latest statistics, 1 out of 4 Italians suffer from high cholesterol. Better numbers than other states, such as America, where one travels even with the proportion of 1 out of 3. Statistics that, despite the inconveniences of recent years, would be improved. In the sense that the Italians were taking to heart, it must be said, the cholesterol and triglyceride problem. However, there would still be “pockets of resistance”, to use a military term. A good 20% of compatriots, in fact, would not have regular blood tests, not carrying out routine checks. Which, however, should be done, as experts say, once a year. In all this, even the table becomes important, together with sport and movement. Revealed why cholesterol could skyrocket if these 3 foods rich in fiber and antioxidants are missing from the table.

It won’t be good but it’s good for cholesterol

The first food that should not be missing on our tables to control cholesterol, as the experts claim: oats. This cereal, particularly rich in vitamins and fibers, contains the famous “magic” substance of the apple: that is, pectin. Precisely the one that the proverb that one a day keeps the doctor away from the apple has validated. We Italians are not very accustomed to taking oats, perhaps also due to their slightly so taste. Yet, as doctors and nutritionists claim, thanks to its nutrients:

it would promote digestion;

would help the liver;

it would counteract cholesterol;

it would be an ally of the heart.

Revealed why cholesterol could skyrocket if these 3 foods rich in fiber and antioxidants are missing from the table

Free from cholesterol and with noble proteins, spelled is considered one of the foods of the future. Even if it would seem a contradiction, since it was one of the alimony dowry to the almost invincible Roman army. In fact, in its DNA, spelled is very nutritious and energetic, but at the same time it is rich in fiber. With these, minerals and vitamins in abundance, it would be considered by science a valid ally to keep cholesterol at bay.

One of the secrets of our grandmothers

How can we forget the milk with barley, or the barley soup that our grandmothers gave us when we were little. Once again popular wisdom anticipated the discoveries of science. In fact, barley is very rich in minerals, fibers and vitamins. Especially those of group B, which are decisive for the health of the intestine and guarantee a fast and correct metabolism. Therefore, barley is still welcome on our tables if we care about the health of our organism and prevention.

