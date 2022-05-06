Reveals his coach Juan Cortes: “Chyno Miranda is not going to be cured” | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

The state of health of Jesús Chyno Miranda continues to cause a great deal of uncertainty among locals and strangers. And by not having an official voice that reveals what his true situation is regarding the pathological condition that affects him, there are many speculations that continue to be made about it. Even since this week it has been commenting that the interpreter of “My pretty girl”, “is serious. What is strange is that no relative has come out to deny the species.

However, Juan Cortes, the artist’s personal trainer, in the “Gossip no like” program, hosted by the journalist Javier Ciriani, provided some details, which until now had not been disclosed about the disease that affects Nacho’s ex-partner. Chyno Miranda suffered peripheral neuropathy as a sequel to the virus, a disease that caused him to lose weight severely.

“Now the disease is incurable, that is, he is not going to be cured of the neuropathy. But he could live with her as long as she was well treated, well treated and fed well, ”said the bodybuilder in the controversial entertainment space broadcast on YouTube.

his true state of health is unknown / File

Chyno Miranda disappeared from public life several months ago and since then there are many rumors that have arisen regarding the pathology that affects him. Cortes commented that possibly one of the reasons why the urban music singer stays away from everything is probably because of the stress that any hustle and bustle would cause him, as it is a detrimental factor for peripheral neuropathy.

“The last time I saw him was in an apartment where they had him isolated, in November of last year,” Cortes said. And he added that he did not explain himself because the artist’s mother (Alcira Pérez) does not allow the two to have contact, since they have been friends for many years. Cortés pointed out that he tried to contact her to get information about him because he was worried: “I don’t know (why did you lose contact with Alcira?). I really don’t know. It seems very strange to me. I had a problem, my WhatsApp was hacked, all my communications, generally with them, had to be through WhatsApp to be able to be more direct, of course, much of what could be communication was blocked there, “he concluded.